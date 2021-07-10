Cabinet now approves real-time air pollution source monitoring

New Delhi: The state government on Friday in a cabinet meeting approved the "Real-time Source Apportionment Project" that will help identify sources of air pollution on a real time basis which can be used by the government to strategise and take timely action in the matter.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has personally taken an interest in the project and is waiting for useful information that will help officials make better plans to curb the rising pollution levels, according to a senior official in the Environment Department. The developed mobile laboratory will provide apportionment of the sources at multiple locations

The sources of pollution will be tracked in real-time and help to initiate appropriate action on a near real-time basis. The State's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that his government will become the first to commission a study to find out and monitor the sources of air pollution in real-time.

He said that this would go a long way in identifying the various factors contributing to pollution and mitigating them.The project will suggest short-term daily and weekly actions that can be taken to systematically assess, reduce and prevent air quality deterioration.

A team of professionals from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi, The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) and IISER Mohali will execute the project.

"With today's approval from the Cabinet, the scientists will start working on this innovative project in full swing. This will go a long way in identifying the various factors contributing to Delhi pollution and resolving them," he added.