Cab driver involved in duping former media advisor to ex-PM, arrested

New Delhi: A Delhi Police investigation has now revealed that an eighth-pass cab driver and his associates had successfully managed to dupe Rs 24,000 from political commentator Sanjay Baru, who was the erstwhile media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, under the pretext of online liquor delivery. Police said on Sunday that they had arrested one of the accused in the case from Rajasthan.

Police said that on June 2, the complainant searched for an online shop to purchase liquor and on Google, found an online liquor shop in the name La Cave Wines and Spirits. He telephonically ordered some liquor and the person on the other side of the line asked him to make payment online. In this payment process, the fraudster on the other side cheated the complainant to the tune of approximately Rs 24,000 and then switched off his phone. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that during the probe, the team analysed bank statements, the flow of cheated money and call details of the alleged mobile numbers to which the complainant had made the call. This revealed that the phone numbers and bank accounts were obtained with fake KYC details to avoid detection.

"A detailed investigation and the modus operandi of these cyber fraudsters revealed that they (cyber-criminals) belong to Kaman, Bharatpur area. To mislead police investigation, they had taken SIM cards and bank accounts in the crime which were subscribed or registered in different states (Assam, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan)," he said.

After analysis of all technical evidence, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to a PNB account in the name of Akib Javed. On June 27, a raid was conducted by a team led by ACP (Operations) Swadesh Kumar and Javed was arrested from Bharatpur.

"The accused person disclosed that his associates used to obtain SIM cards under fictitious names, fake addresses of different states to call their targets and similarly used to obtain bank accounts on the basis of fake addresses in other states to drain out the cheated amount," police added.