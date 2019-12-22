CAA: Women power show as protest continue

New Delhi: In cold winds, as hundreds come together to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, many women can be seen leading the slogans, while many stand with strong-worded placards in their hands.



For Kisa Zainab, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) who stood outside gate number 7, with stop CAA and NRC painted on her face, the fight is long but has to be fought peacefully.

She, along with her friends, stood resilient and said that Jamia is the perfect example of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan. Speaking to Millennium Post Zainab said that the university has always believed in education and peaceful protests.

"I think people don't take students seriously, and I believe that the difference between other elements and us is that we are educated, and we know that fighting peacefully is the only way to go," she said among the roaring sound of music and slogans.

What is not unique but an empowering fact that women and young girls have been leading the protests equally with the men. It was the videos of Jamia girls saving their friends from police's lathi that went viral, their faces covering the placards and posters all over the country.

At Jamia one will witness scores of women giving speeches and slogans, educating the masses about the repercussions of the act.

Along with Zainab stood Samreen, a young woman who had studied at Jamia. Hailing from Seelmapur that recently witnessed violent protests, Samreen said that the force inflicted by the authorities only shows how afraid the authorities have become.

"I think the recent violence, backfired on the police authorities and it created a sort of revolution, not only in Jamia but outside it as well," she said.

Samreen also said that the students of Jamia have also been working to educate the people about CAA and NRC and that women have been an equal part in the whole movement.

"There is a misconception that Muslim women don't want to speak up, this whole fight has changed that. If you are wearing burqua or are under pardah, it doesn't matter. If you want to speak, you will," she said, adding that this is why education is important.

It is not just the young girls, who have taken up the wagon, the protest has witnessed women including housewives joining in.

"The most important thing is the fact that at Jamia, women led these protests, including many housewives, who came out in solidarity," said Samreen.

If one goes to attend the peaceful protest at Jamia, they will see scores of women leading march and chanting slogans.

"I think the whole idea of women's power has brewed from these protests. There was a picture from the Sudan protest, where a woman is seen addressing the masses, which had gone viral. When I see women today, I feel as if that single picture has come out alive here in India," said Misbah, a local from Jamia Nagar.

The people who have been protesting peacefully from the past seven days believe that this will bring revolution.

"We will continue our peaceful and silent protest until the bill is not taken back. Jamia has created a revolution that has also reached overseas," said Zainab.