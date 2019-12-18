CAA protest reaches Gurugram
Gurugram: As protests against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) gathers steam in various parts of the country, citizens in large numbers in Gurugram are now also coming out and voicing their dissent against the act.
The epicentre of the protests are areas in the district of Nuh, where several protests were organised on Wednesday and hundreds of people participated. A protest march was organised from the PWD Rest House in Nuh to Ghasera village. Despite the huge congregation, the protest remained peaceful and no incidents of violence were reported. "The government will have to realise that they have to go as per the constitution. As citizens of this country we will not allow them to discriminate on the basis of our religion," said Noor Mohammad a protester.
