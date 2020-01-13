CAA not for depriving any Indian of citizenship: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant for giving citizenship to the refugees and not for depriving any Indian of Citizenship.



According to Delhi BJP president, Prime Minister Narender Modi had clarified from the historic Ramlila Maidan that CAA is only to give citizenship to the people who have been persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said, "Those people who came to India before December 31, 2014, and living as refugees will be given citizenship by the Government of India."

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has started a drive in which they are meeting households and clarifying their doubts on CAA. Manoj Chandel, the co-convener of BJP (Delhi) said that along with Tarun Chugh (convener of the party's poll management committee) they have already contacted 7 lakh households and clarified misconceptions about the CAA.

Tiwari further said that due to the demonstration in Shaheen Bagh area against CAA the traffic movement has been affected in Noida and Delhi which is causing inconvenience to the people.

According to Tiwari, people have the right to express their views, demonstrate peacefully but it is not right to harass the people in the name of the demonstration. "The opposition parties are trying to disturb peace and harmony in the party by instigating the people to stage a demonstration against the government," said Tiwari.