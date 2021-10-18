Bypolls: Abhishek likely to campaign for all 4 seats from Oct 23

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TM) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to take part in the campaign for the forthcoming by-elections in four Assembly constituencies from October 23.



It was learnt that Abhishek will campaign in all four constituencies. He is expected to start his campaign from Khardah on October 23, where a by-election will be held as TMC nominee Kajal Sinha died before the results of the Assembly elections were announced. Sinha defeated his rival Shilbhadra Dutta of BJP by over 28,000 votes. Trinamool has nominated Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the seat.

He will visit Gosaba in South 24-Parganas on the same day. The seat fell vacant after Jayanta Naskar, TMC MLA, died of Covid. He is likely to go to Dinhata on October 25 and Shantipur on October 26. By-election in these two Assembly seats became necessary after the BJP candidates Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar did not take oath.

The by-election in four seats, namely, Khardah, Gosaba, Shantipur and Dinhata, will be held on October 30. Results will be announced on November 2. The schedule of other star campaigners is being prepared.

Apart from the senior ministers, actor-turned politicians Dev and Jun Malia, along with Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh will campaign for the candidates. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to take part in the campaign.