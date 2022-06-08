Bypoll: Papers of 14 nominees accepted
New Delhi: Poll authorities here have accepted nominations of 14 candidates for the upcoming bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi, officials said.
A 71-year-old man, who is in the fray as an independent, is the eldest among all the candidates and his nomination has been accepted, according to official data available on Delhi Chief Electoral Officer website.
The CEO office received a total of 32 nominations till Monday. Of these, 20 candidates had applied, some of whom had filed multiple nominations.
June 6 was the last date to file nomination for the contest.
While the AAP has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, the BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 election, results for which will be declared on June 26.
