By giving CPR, CISF men save life of passenger

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Saturday saved a life of a passenger by giving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) at NSCBI airport in Kolkata. According to CISF on February 15, a passenger identified as J Roychowdhury, scheduled to travel to Bagdogra by flight reached at the feeding point of X-BIS number 3, of security hold area of Kolkata Airport. Suddenly, he fell after complaining of chest pain.



Sub Inspector Partha Bose, deployed for screener duty at X-BIS, immediately rushed to the passenger and found that he was unconscious and his breathing was unstable. "Without losing any time, he started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger with the help of Inspector Shampa Karmakar," said Hemendra Singh, public relations officer (CISF).

He further said that thereafter, the passenger regained his senses. Later Doctors from Medica Hospital reached the spot and gave necessary treatment to the patient. "Doctors appreciated the life-saving response and CPR given by CISF personnel. The passenger was also very thankful to CISF personnel for saving his life," he added.