Butcher arrested for kidnapping, raping & killing minor girl

New delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 36-year-old butcher on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a 8-year-old minor girl from her house when she was sleeping and then raping her, slitting her throat and dumping her body in Yamuna, police confirmed. The accused has been arrested from the Central Range.



The accused has been identified as Rizwan aka Badshah, a resident of Old Delhi's Chandni Mahal area. Meanwhile, the knife used in commissioning the crime was recovered.

The incident came to light when the victim's father informed the police on August 5 about her missing daughter. Sensing the sensitivity of the case, the police registered a case under sections 363 of IPC (kidnapping). They started the investigation with a investigation team, consisting of 50 police personnel.

Police confirmed that the deceased used to live with her parents and three siblings at Daryaganj area, who work as labourers. Police had uploaded the victim's picture and also contacted nearby police stationsfor leads. On August 18, two women spotted her body while cutting grass near Yamuna Khadar. They informed the police and a team immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Later, forensic experts were called in who found stab wounds on the child's throat. Following the post-mortem, doctors informed police that the accused also disfigured the victim's face using a sharp weapon to destroy her identity.

The CCTV footage was checked and over 200 people were enquired who live around the Yamuna Khader area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District Shweta Chauhan, "The victim's body was shifted to a mortuary. Doctors informed police that before killing her, the accused had raped her and slit her throat."

Police later added sections of murder and sexual assault under the POCSO Act to the FIR. "Police began questioning the victim's family member. The victim has three siblings," the officer said.

During questioning, police said the accused confessed to the crime. Police also confirmed that the accused was born in Bihar and came to Delhi 20 years ago for work. On the day of the incident he was consuming alcohol and Ganja at the adjacent area. He waited till night, and while all went to sleep, he reached the jhuggi and commissioned the crime.