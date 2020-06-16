Businessman plans his own murder for insurance money

new delhi: While there are many cases where people fake their own deaths, a recently surfaced case from Outer Delhi has revealed that a Delhi businessman had allegedly hired several men, including a minor to get himself murdered so that his family could benefit from the life insurance policy that he had.



Police identified the accused as Manoj Kumar Yadav (21), a vegetable vendor, Suraj (18), a student and recently appeared in 10th board exams, Sumit Kumar (26), who was earlier arrested in a rape case of Uttam Nagar and a juvenile. Excluding the juvenile, all three live in the Uttam Nagar area.

Gaurav Bansal, who lived with his wife and children in Arya Nagar in IP Extension, ran a ration shop and was under acute financial stress. On June 10, his body was found hanging from a tree. The investigating agency has now apprehended all four people involved in the case and the accused have purportedly told investigators that the deceased had told them to kill him so that his family could get the insurance money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said, "The accused committed this act of murder by hanging Gaurav near Khedi Baba Pul at Najafgarh Drain. They revealed that they had received money for this act from the deceased."

"During the investigation, an enquiry was conducted with the family members of the deceased and it was revealed that they had lodged a missing report of the deceased at Anand Vihar police station on June 9. On the basis of intelligence, Suraj was apprehended and later others were apprehended," an official said.

During the enquiry, the child in conflict with the law (CCL) revealed that the deceased had paid him to kill and the deceased had promised to pay for this. The CCL roped in his friend Manoj and in turn, Manoj roped in the other two accused to execute this act.

An investigator told Millennium Post that the deceased had suffered losses in past businesses and recently had opened a shop in the Karkardooma area but Gaurav was not able to make profits. So he came in contact with the accused. "These accused claimed that Gaurav had told them after his death his family may get Rs 1 crore as insurance. We are investigating their testimonies. We have asked for insurance details," an official said.

Bansal allegedly paid around Rs 60,000- Rs 90,000 to the accused for his own killing, which the four accused shared between themselves. All these testimonies of the accused will be verified, a senior police official said. Sources added that all four accused used to discuss various ways to kill the deceased and police are scanning their social media accounts to know more about discussions related to the murder.