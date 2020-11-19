Businessman murdered over affair, body thrown from Rajdhani to evade cops

new delhi: A 46-year-old businessman was murdered by relatives of a woman with whom he was having extramarital affairs. The incident was reported in the Adarsh Nagar area and three accused including a woman were arrested.



Police said that on November 14, a missing report was lodged by the deceased's friend from Kewal Park area. "On November 18 the wife of missing person lodged a case in which she suspected one 29 years old girl, who is an employee of her husband. She also reported that the woman and her husband have been in a long-standing love affair, " police said. During interrogation, the woman disclosed that she is an employee of the victim (who is into finance business with an office in Karol Bagh) and has been in an extramarital affair with the victim for the last ten years.

"Her parents wanted to marry her with another person and she got engaged to him. When she told about this to the victim, he discouraged her from marrying anyone else and he came to her rented house in Kewal park extension in the area of Adarsh Nagar where hot arguments ensued between the victim and the three accused including woman's mother," police said.

During the altercation, Neeraj pushed the woman which enraged her one of the known persons and he hit the victim on his head with a brick. Thereafter he stabbed the victim with a knife three times on stomach and then ultimately slit his throat.

"Once he was dead, the three accused planned and to dispose of the body, but the body in a suitcase, hired an Ola cab and took the body to Nizamuddin railway station. From there one of the accused (who is a worker in the pantry of Railways)took the body to board the Rajdhani train going towards Goa. On the way to Goa, he disposed the body near Bharuch," police said.