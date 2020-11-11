Businessman held for cheating homebuyer through forged ASI document

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a 45-year-old businessman for allegedly cheating a person by producing a forged Archeological Survey of India (ASI) document to a homebuyer in order to convince him to buy his property.



The incident came to the fore when one Ajay Chaudhary alleged that in 2011, he wanted to buy a property and approached one Varun Krishan Vij who wanted to sell his property in Panchsheel Park. After due negotiations, the accused produced a copy of a letter from ASI which confirmed that his property was situated at a distance of 200.5 metres from a protected monument and the competent authority had directed the accused to submit an application for construction.

Believing this, the complainant gave more than Rs. 8 crores for the property, however, Chaudhary later came to know that the accused did not execute the sale deed and that the property was allegedly located at a distance of 40.5 metres from the monument as the ASI certificate was forged.