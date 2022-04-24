Business sees dip due to restricted movement

New Delhi: A week after the communal clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, most of the shops remained shut on Saturday as shopkeepers cited restricted movement and barricading to be the main hurdle in running their businesses.

The grievance comes despite the Delhi Police clarifying a day earlier that it never stopped people from opening shops in the area. Shopkeepers in and around violence-hit C-Block said there is no business due to barricades and that is the reason they are not opening shops.

However, some movement was permitted in the region as locals, including school students, were seen using the barricaded roads and passing through Kushal Chowk on foot.

Nevertheless, vehicular movement is still restricted in the area. The situation though remained calm a day after members from both the communities declared restoration of peace in the area and agreed to live in harmony during a meeting of aman' committees.

Security personnel were seen manning the roads, but their numbers have significantly reduced from previous days.

During the aman committee meeting on Friday, DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani had urged the people to maintain peace and clarified that she never stopped the opening of shops.

"I have never stopped the shops in H & G blocks of Jahangirpuri from opening. I do not know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate the opening of shops and businesses in these blocks," she said.