Business Blasters show continues as students pitch business ideas

New Delhi: The second episode of the Business Blasters program started by the state government aired on Sunday which witnessed the government school students pitching their business ideas in front of prominent seed investors.

The first episode of the Business Blasters started on November 28, 2021 and the second episode of the show had Partner and Director of Boston Consulting Group Seema Bansal as one of the judges along with Founder of Chaayos Nitin Saluja and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The first idea was presented by Sukh Sagar, a Science student from the School of Excellence in Khichripur, who had learnt how to repair mobiles and headphones at his friend's mobile repairing shop. Sagar came up with the start-up idea Mobisite — refurbish old mobile phones and sell them at low affordable prices. Sagar received a seed capital of Rs 50,000 and an internship at Chaayos.

"Business Blasters did not just teach us pricing, time management and leadership skills but it has given us a platform to be independent at such a young age and that's something I am very happy about," Sagar said.

The second idea was called 'Home 2 Creations' and was presented by two girls Sheeza Ali and Sakshi Jha from the School of Excellence in Khichripur. The start-up runs two lines of businesses- accessories like wall hangings, key chains, knit and loom bags and chocolates. The idea received an additional investment of Rs 20, 000 from judges Bansal and Saluja.

Business Blasters gives class 11 and 12 students of the Delhi Government schools an opportunity to present their projects to investors and obtain investment capital to take them to the next level. The show will witness students' business ideas, shortlisted from 51,000 ideas submitted by 3,00,000 students.