Business Blasters show continues as students pitch biz ideas

NEW DELHI: Delhi government's "Business Blasters" programme aired its 5th episode on Sunday, with students pitching their innovative business ideas to judges — Ravi Gupta, founder & president of GIL Connections, Divya Gupta, co-founder and CEO momsjoy.com and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The first team on the show was the Safe Kitchen, known as Digital Solution on their Social Media channels. Currently in 12th grade, the team of 9 members have come up with the most noble idea of preventing gas leakage with the help of an alarm.



Aman, the team lead, said, "When we were introduced to Business Blasters, we had a lot of ideas. But after doing a thorough amount of research, we found that the accidents caused by gas leakage have become very frequent and most of the preventive alarms present in the market cost around Rs 1,500-8,000. As a team, we wanted to be someone who could help the community and come up with the most cost-effective alarm which costs only Rs 700."

Aman mentioned that it is a great feeling to know that they are someone who can be a job provider rather than a seeker. The team mentions that they are currently lined up with 40 more orders and are working on the alarm's 2.0 model. The team bagged a combined investment of Rs 80,000 from both investors on the show.