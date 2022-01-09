Business blasters: 1K student-led startups proceed to Round 2

NEW DELHI: Out of 51,000 startup ideas, 1,000 student-led startups have been selected to compete in Round 2 of the Business Blasters program. Of this 100 startups will be selected for Round 3.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while motivating students during the Business Blasters Masterclass on Sunday said, "Student entrepreneurs from the Delhi government's Business Blasters program will bring back the country's tag of 'Sone Ki Chidiya' in future. They will create companies where students from all across the world will wish to work".

He added that India has one of the largest youth populations, which can contribute to making the country a developed nation. To do that we need to eliminate the job seeking mindset from the country's youth and inculcate entrepreneurship mindset in them.

Adding on, Atishi said, "We need to eliminate the obsession of procuring a job after completing education. I believe, now that our business blasters have conquered their fears, they will bring new changes in the country and will make our country developed. Future of our children as well as our country is bright".