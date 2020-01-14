Burnt documents found behind Police Commissioner's office in GB Nagar

Greater Noida: Just a day after implementation of commissionerate system in Noida, some burnt documents with keywords of gangster act, DGP office and beat policing were found behind Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner's office in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Tuesday morning.



The matter came into light when media persons were waiting for the new commissioner to join office but the semi burnt documents attracted media attention.

The documents which were dated as on January 2020 had keywords of gangster act, CAA protest and director general of police (DGP-UP) office.

While some persons called the burnt documents as suspicious act from police in order to hide a controversial matter from commissioner but senior police officer claimed that sanitation workers and canteen staffers have collected garbage from the building and had a bonfire last night.

"The semi burnt papers were found near canteen area which appears to be newspaper and garbage collected from the campus. It seems like the canteen staffers have burnt them for bonfire and Prima Facie there is nothing suspicious appears. However, we will probe the matter and will question the sanitation and canteen staffers," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (rural), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the joining of new commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar police, Alok Singh, which was earlier scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday. Senior police officials said that Singh had arrived in the district on late Monday night and had meeting with senior cops.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented commissionerate system in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday with 38 senior cops to be posted in the district to maintain law and order and smart policing in the region.