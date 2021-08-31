Burglars sedate street dogs, go on spree to rob four homes in Ghaziabad neighbourhood

New Delhi: Burglars went on a spree of robberies on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and broke into four houses in same locality in Madhuban Bapudham area of Ghaziabad. Cops said that the robbers chose houses that were locked and gave some sedatives to stray dogs of the area so that they become unconscious and couldn't raise an alarm.



As per the information, three houses were robbed in K-block while another house is in J-block of Sanjay Nagar. It has been estimated that the thieves had stolen valuables and cash over Rs 10 lakh from these houses. While police have launched an investigation into the case, no arrest has been made so far.

One of the victims, identified as Parvez Ali, said that his family was in the hospital at the time of incident as his child has been suffering from a life-threatening illness and is admitted at hospital. "A few days back, me and my wife had gone to hospital for my two months old son and the doctors had asked to admit the child in hospital as he is suffering from a disease related to blood. We had been looking after him when my neighbor called me and informed about the robbery," said Ali.

"I rushed to the house and found cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 6 lakhs missing from my house. The lock was broken by robbers to enter the house. Later I came to know that three more houses in my locality have also been robbed. We have already facing a crisis after I had to shut down my boutique due to losses in pandemic and now I am driving auto-rickshaw in the city," he added.

Nipun Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad said that an FIR has been registered against unknown person under the section of 380 (theft) and 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of IPC. "We have formed teams to nab the accused. CCTV footage from the area and being scanned to identify the culprits. Soon we expect breakthrough in the case," he said.