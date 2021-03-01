Burglars hold family at gun-point, rob home; suspects still at large

Ghaziabad: Over half a dozen armed robbers barged into a house in posh Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad in wee hours on Sunday and held the family hostage at gun-point to commit robbery.



The incident took place at a house in Sector-6 of Raj Nagar around 3.30 am on Sunday. The house is owned by Pawan Garg, who runs an ayurvedic medical shop in the local market for past many years and used to live in the house along with his wife Rishu and two minor children.

As per family members, around four accused had entered the house by cutting the window grill while some waited outside the house to keep a watch.

"The accused entered my room and woke me up by saying hello. They had guns and knives in their hand and were wearing black mask. My son, who was sleeping next to me, woke up and started shouting. My wife ran towards my room hearing screams and the robbers took her on gun-point and started thrashing us," said Pawan Garg, the house

owner.

"When we gave them keys of almirah, the robbers started searching and found nearly Rs 1.5 lakh cash. They demanded more money and thrashed my wife and threatened me by putting both my children on gun point. However when they didn't find anything, they covered us under a blanket and locked us inside the room before they fled the scene," he added.

Nipun Aggarwal, SP City-1 of Ghaziabad said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown people under the Section of 392 (robbery) of IPC.

"We have formed five teams to nab the culprits and found some CCTV footages in which some suspicious persons were seen," he said.