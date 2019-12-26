Burglar held from Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old burglar from West Delhi and recovered gold piece of brick and cash over 3 lakh. One juvenile was also apprehended in the case. Police identified the accused as Teju, native of Rajasthan. On December 12, a house burglary was reported in Naraina police station wherein the burglars , burgled cash, jewellery, foreign currency and gold brick and biscuits total valued approx. 1.5 crores, from a house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said that the accused was arrested the accused from Ajmer in Rajasthan. "He admitted that he along with his associates actively indulging in commission of house burglaries, particularly at day time," said DCP West. He further added that on his instance, stolen gold piece of brick weight about 503.15 grams and cash Rs. 81,000 have been recovered from his house in native village. On his instance, one CCL was also apprehended.