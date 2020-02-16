Burglar held for targeting locked flats, bungalows

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man involved in a burglary at businessman house in Lajpat Nagar area was arrested from Uttrakhand with the help of facial recognition software. Police said that the accused used to target locked posh bungalows in the city. Police identified the accused as Manoj Singh, a native of Uttarakhand, who lived in a rented house at Bhagat Colony in Burari. He wanted to live a lavish lifestyle so he started committing the crime.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that accused was fond of costly premium whiskey and used to visit the bar, cafes located in Hauz Khas Village, Paharganj. "He is unemployed, so he started committing theft, burglary to earn easy money and fulfil his desires. He has spent thousands of stolen money in bars," Meena said.

According to police Singh used to look for his targets in colonies and society flats which were found lock-in day time. "Once he gets his target, he broke the lock with lock cutter in few seconds and explores the house to get the maximum cash and articles," an officer said, adding that he also disclosed that he never steal mobile phone/laptop from the house for the apprehension of tracing.

Police said that on February 4 they have registered a theft case. Singh had committed burglary of Rs 9 lakh including foreign currencies including USD, Nigerian Naira, Omani Rial, one Gold Ring and one Gold Chain from complainant's house by breaking the main door lock. "They accused is unmarried but in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend. He was previously involved in five cases of burglaries and thefts," police said.

During the investigation, in one of the CCTV footages, the accused was spotted near the house of the complainant, carrying a black bag. Face recognition was ascertained with the comparison of pictures available on CCTV Footage and online criminal dossier system of the previously involved criminal of same modus operandi. Later he was arrested from Champawat in Uttrakhand.