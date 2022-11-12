Bundle of lies, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress' Delhi unit on Friday called the AAP's "10 guarantees" for the MCD elections just another "bundle of lies" and said the Kejriwal government "fostered corruption" in the national capital, utilising every opportunity to make money. Congress state unit president Anil Chaudhary claimed that the promises to clear the land-fill mountains and ending corruption were akin to the "pot calling the kettle black".

"The AAP government in Delhi was equally responsible for the three landfill mountains and corruption. In the last eight years, the Kejriwal government only fostered corruption in the capital and utilised every opportunity to make money," Anil Chaudhary alleged.

Chaudhary said the National Green Tribunal had slapped a Rs 900-crore fine on the Delhi government for undisposed waste. The fine proves the government's role in the accumulation of waste in the city, he said.

"While the BJP's 'vachan patra' promising flats to slum dwellers has become a standing joke, AAP's manifesto is another joke for Delhiites. The residents are now regretting electing a non-performing CM like Kejriwal as he

has been squandering the

taxpayers' money for his election tours," the Congress leader alleged.Calling the AAP's assurance of ending corruption a "hollow promise", Chaudhary referred to minister Satyender Jain, who is lodged in jail in a money-laundering case, and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's accusation that he took Rs 10 cr "protection" money to ensure his safety in jail.