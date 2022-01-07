'BulliBai': 'Main conspirator' in net but unanswered questions galore

New Delhi: While the Delhi Police was quick to declare that it had arrested the "main conspirator" behind the BulliBai case within days of registering an FIR in the matter, the arrest of the 20-year-old engineering student raises more questions now — especially since the cops are yet to make any headway in the SulliDeals case for over six months — a case that was almost identical in the manner it chose to target and harass influential and outspoken Muslim women on social media.



According to the Delhi Police, the most recent arrestee in the case, Neeraj Bishnoi, had purportedly confessed to having created the application during interrogation and also allegedly confessed to having created multiple Twitter accounts that had first started posting the content from mobile app on the social media platform. These included handles like @bullibai_ , @Sage0x1, and @giyu44 among several others.

However, according to the @giyu44 account, which continues to remain active on the social media platform at the time of writing, the operator seems to have posted an entire confession in the matter — a confession that matches with what the police have so far claimed he had confessed to during interrogation.

In the series of tweets, screenshots for which were available on the account's profile till late on Thursday night, the operator of the account had said that he had created the 'BulliBai' application and that he was the once "using" the Twitter accounts of Vishal and Shweta, two of the people arrested by the Mumbai Police in the same case.

Significantly, in one of the tweets part of the "confessional series", he used a derogatory term for BJP Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and said that his and the BJP's theory was correct.

He said, "As for the reason why I created the app... I was actually paid by the Pakistan agencies to build this app to defame India mission accomplished".

While the obvious question is that why would the "main conspirator" of the case court arrest by publicly posting his confession on a Twitter account, there are several other questions that Neeraj Bishnoi's arrest and the Delhi Police's claims regarding his role in the case that appear.

According to sources, the cyber unit of the Delhi police's Special Cell- IFSO unit caught Bishnoi after tracking the IP address through his Twitter handle. But then this begs the question as to how they tracked the app creator's IP address when GitHub had refused to disclose this information without an MLAT procedure and Twitter was yet to respond to their requests for assistance.

Moreover, if the police had another way of tracking the IP address of the app creator — why had they been unable to do the same to track down the SulliDeals app creator for over six months?

This apart, while the Twitter handle the police have attributed to Bishnoi claims to have done this because he was "paid by Pakistani agencies", the police have themselves officially not disclosed his motive behind creating the application in the first place.

Now, after his suspension from the Vellore Institute of Technology, another question arises as to whether Bishnoi was acting alone or had co-conspirators and others who were instructing him to operate a certain way. The police have so far chosen to keep mum on these questions and said that further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Abhinay Lakshman)