'BulliBai' case now handed over to Special Cell Cyber Unit: Cops

New Delhi: The recent 'BulliBai' case registered with the Delhi Police has now been transferred to its the Special Cell Cyber Unit/Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, police informed on Tuesday.



"Understanding the seriousness of the case, we have transferred the case to the IFSO unit. In cases of cybercrime involving companies from international locations, it gets difficult for us. But we are expediting the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) process", spokesperson of the Delhi Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

The case was first registered by the Cyber Cell, South East zone. Another similar case — 'Sulli Deals' — is already being investigated by IFSO. It was registered in July 2021 but the unit is yet to identify the culprits in the case.

In a recent case of 'Bulli Bai' — which was registered in Mumbai, police found strings of the 'BulliBai' app case have been linked to Uttarakhand. In this case, Mumbai Police arrested a woman from Uttarakhand. Police have also taken the woman with them.

Though the identity of the woman has not been revealed yet. It is being told that this woman had uploaded pictures of Muslim women on the app and bid for them.

The said woman was running the app from three accounts.