'BulliBai' case goes to IFSO unit, Delhi Police gets nod for MLAT procedure in 'SulliDeals'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will take all lawful measures against online abuse of wonen irrespective of their community, DCP, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit KPS Malhotra told the Millennium Post on Wednesday.



"All the matters — whether it is the 'BulliBai' case or the recent Telegram channel targeting Hindu women — will be investigated thoroughly," the senior official assured.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred the 'Bulli Bai' case to its Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit and is planning to get a nod for Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty procedure to seek information about the app from its foreign-based hosting platform.

The very IFSO unit is also probing the 'SulliDeals' mobile application case that emerged in July last year and got a nod for MLAT procedure in criminal matters from the Centre for this.

"It is a procedure in the 'SulliDeals' case that has been completed in India and will soon be delivered to the Department of Justice. This is the investigation process. The details will be sought through MLAT accordingly and they will have to share with their department of justice through Interpol," the DCP told.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year.

The app appeared to be a clone of 'SulliDeals' which triggered a similar row last year.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, arrested a 19-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, and a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru.

Vishal Kumar Jha, the student, and co-accused Shweta Singh reportedly knew each other.

According to a police source, the Delhi Police could also ask for the custody of the accused persons arrested by the Mumbai Police if needed.