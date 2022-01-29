Bullets rain again: Neeraj Bawana gang member shot dead

New Delhi: A 38-year-old associate of infamous gangster Neeraj Bawana was allegedly shot dead by three people suspected to be from rival Jitender Gogi's (now deceased) gang, who purportedly pumped around 20 bullets into him on Thursday night in an alleged gang war in the Alipur area of Outernorth district, the police informed on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Pramod Singh, a resident of Hiranki village of Northwest Delhi. "The police received a PCR call at about 10:44 pm on Thursday saying some unknown persons came on a bike and have shot a man," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. Later, the victim was taken to the Max hospital in Haidar Pur, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, they have found nine empty cartridges at the scene of the crime and the initial inquiry is also pointing towards a possible gang war. They added that as many as 20 shots were fired at Singh in the shootout.

Notably, the incident was also captured in the CCTV cameras in the area, which shows that the three armed attackers came on a bike and one of them shot Singh before fleeing.

Significantly, Singh was involved in the escape of another gangster Amit aka Bhura from police custody in September last year. He was earlier arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi police, the DCP said.

Further, the dead body of the victim has been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem and the search for the killers in the case is being done vigorously, the senior official added.

Moreover, the Special Cell, which is investigating the shootout in a Rohini courtroom, during which Jitender Gogi was gunned by members of rival Tillu Tajpuria's gang members, has also found the involvement of members belonging to Neeraj Bawana's gang in Gogi's killing.

Days ago, the Special Cell had arrested 31-year-old Naveen — part of Bawana's gang since 2011 — in the case for allegedly supplying the weapons used to shoot Gogi down.