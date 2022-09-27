Bulk of dengue cases came in September; MCD says it is expected to get worse

New Delhi: With the onslaught of rain in the national Capital in September 2022, cases of dengue have increased exponentially. The city recorded a total of 281 cases till September 21, 2022 whereas in August, only 75 cases were recorded as per the reports from Municipal Corporation of Delhi.



MCD's public health department has taken several measures to control the spike in cases, however, officials stated that further hike in cases is expected in the upcoming months due extended monsoon in Delhi. Last year, a total of 9,613 dengue cases were reported in Delhi, a record breaking number in several years, officials have predicted that it is possible that 2022 might see a similar amount of cases.

In order to check mosquito breeding in construction sites, the MCD has conducted massive checking drive in its area. During a drive conducted recently, a total of 1,027 construction sites were checked, out of which 257 sites were found positive for mosquito breeding. MCD's public health department took action against owners/contractors of the sites by issuing 135 legal notices and 97 challans. Apart from this, prosecution also launched against 69 sites. Action against owners/contractors of the sites was taken under DMC (Malaria & VBD)/Bye-Laws 1975.

They have also asked owners/contractors that breeding in construction sites can be eliminated very effectively by channelising water or by pouring kerosene oil and diesel on the surface of stagnant water. The department has also urged people for their active participation for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases-dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Prominent construction sites where mosquito breeding was found are construction site of ITPO, Pragati Madan, Sports Authority of India, Dwarka, SAARC University, Maidangarhi, DMRC, Dakhinpuri, DDA housing complex, Sector 19 Dwarka, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate.

MCD officials added that they have made several efforts to keep numbers in check but despite that there are several other factors such as rains, lack of awareness, unchecked breeding spots, etc that have caused the issue.