Building owner held
New Delhi: Police have arrested Shankar Kashyap the owner of an under-construction building in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura that collapsed on Saturday. He was running a tuition centre in the building for the last three-four years. Investigation revealed that a class of children was going on at the exact spot where construction material for the unfinished building was strewn across, leading to further injuries to children.
