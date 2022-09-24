Building of Hindu Rao Hospital is so dilapidated that it could not withstand long rain spell: Pathak

New Delhi: BJP did not give anything apart from corruption and maladministration to the people of Delhi during its 15 years of reign at MCD, said MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Friday after the roof of the Hindu Rao Hospital's Operation Theatre fell apart damaging several cars.

Pathak said, "Who'd have taken responsibility had there been a loss of life and property in this accident? The building of Hindurao Hospital is so dilapidated that it could not withstand a long rainspell. Despite the fact that a fan had fallen in Hindu Rao Hospital a few days earlier, the administration did nothing about it. Because of the BJP's corruption, incidents of some MCD building collapse occur on a daily basis, yet the BJP administration remains asleep. All of the money that should be used for the wellbeing of the people ends up in the coffers of BJP leaders: the general public has to compensate for their corruption through their lives. MCD elections are not far away now; people of Delhi are prepared to oust the BJP and bring in CM Kejriwal's AAP to power."

He added, "A few days ago, we got news that a fan collapsed at Hindu Rao Hospital, which comes under the jurisdiction of North Delhi Municipal Corporation. However, since it has become a daily affair for the BJP-ruled MCD that they turned a blind eye to the incident. Today's incident is a consequence of their negligence and apathy. It has been continuously raining for the past 2-3 days in Delhi. The building of Hindu Rao Hospital is in shambles and extreme seepage led to weakening of the structure. As a result, the 'chajja' of the operation theatre, which is situated in front of the ICU, collapsed."