Building collapses in Kashmere Gate, 8 labourers rescued so far

New Delhi: An under-construction building at Kashmere Gate's Nicholson Road collapsed with around a dozen construction workers inside. Authorities reported around eight workers had been rescued so far till 9 pm but they fear some more are still trapped inside.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Information was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. Police, fire service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway." "So far, eight workers at the site have been rescued," he said.

The fire department confirmed that search and rescue operations with the help of bulldozers and sniffer dogs continued till late in the night.

The locals have alleged that the stakeholders of the building were in a rush to finish the construction of the whole building.

"In less than two and a half months, the owner constructed more than three floors and the fourth one was under construction. The workers were in a hurry to finish the work," a local said.

"I have hardware shop just beside the building. I don't know what happened to my shop because the police is not letting me go. This unfortunate incident ruined my livelihood, I don't know what I'm going to do now," Ashu Batra, owner of the hardware store, said.

North DCP said: "The stakeholders of the building couldn't be reached but we are trying to get in touch with them. Out of the eight rescued workers, three of them were mildly injured and were taken to Sushruta Trauma Centre and were reported to be stable."

The DDMA and NDRF were called in to help with the reccue process.

Local AAP leader Prahlad Sahani visited the spot and did a rekke of the site. The AAP legislator pointed finger at the BJP-controlled municipal corporation for allowing such malpractice and extended his support for the people who suffered due to the incident.

The MCD and police are hand in glove to save such building mafias. The MCD shall immediately do a safety audit of all the buildings in the old Delhi area to save precious lives, Sahani added.

Significantly, officials at the North MCD said that they had sanctioned the building plan for the area. The sanction was granted for the 87 sqm plot in Chabi Ganj, Nicholson Road under the Saral Scheme on February 14, 2021, they said.

"The roof slab of the basement and the ground floor were cast earlier. Yesterday, the roof slab of the first floor was cast. Today, around 5:30 pm, roof slabs of the first floor, the ground floor and the basement collapsed simultaneously," they said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak hit out at the BJP over the incident, saying, "The building that collapsed near Kashmere Gate is the biggest example of the MCD's corruption. All councillors and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are hand in glove in this."

(With inputs from Naresh Biswani)