Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura
New Delhi: A building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, he said, adding that some students are reportedly trapped inside.
The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.
Rescue operations are underway, he said.
Further details are awaited.
