Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi: A building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, he said, adding that some students are reportedly trapped inside.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Rescue operations are underway, he said.

Further details are awaited.

