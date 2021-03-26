Builder held for poisoning wife, family members

new delhi: A Delhi-based builder has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife and other family members by mixing a toxin called thallium in their food, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the accused — Varun Arora — was inspired by articles related to the toxin and its use by former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein and used it to kill his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law.

His wife, who was also poisoned, is on ventilator support at a hospital, police said. Arora mixed the toxin in their food to take revenge from his wife and her family members for helping her abort their child without his consent, police said.

On Monday, police received information that a woman named Anita Devi Sharma who was a resident of Inder Puri here, had been declared dead at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The doctors had opined that the death was caused due to poisoning by thallium which had been detected in her blood and urine, a senior police officer said.