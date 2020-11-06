Builder held for duping buyers, investors on pretext of selling flats

noida: Noida Police have arrested a builder for allegedly duping thousands of flat buyers/investors on pretext of selling them flats which were never delivered. The accused had developed several real-estate projects on disputed land and got map approval on forged documents.



The action comes after the builder's group duped Meerut's Additional City Magistrate Sunita Singh who registered a complaint with Noida Police. According to police, arrested accused Mukesh Khurana (50) is the promoter of Rudra Group of companies, office of which is located in Sector-63 of Noida.

As per FIR, in 2014, the complainant had booked a flat in Paoreal project located in Indirapuram and the builder had promised her to deliver the flat by 2017. Flat buyer Sunita Singh had made the payment of around Rs 25 lakhs through cheques also asked her relatives to invest into the project following which her family members also invested Rs 91 lakh in three other flats.