Builder goes missing; police find SUV with bloodstains

Ghaziabad: A 37-year-old builder from the Raj Nagar Extension area of Ghaziabad allegedly went missing on Friday evening while he was on his way back home from the office. According to police, builder Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar extension. Tyagi's uncle has been running an office under the name Rajeshwari Builders in Patel Nagar-II area of Ghaziabad and he was working as a project manager. He is into building construction and other civil works.



Vikram's brother Abhay Tyagi said that he last spoke to his brother around 7:45 pm on Friday after which his phone was switched off. He has been untraceable after that while his SUV car was found lying at a secluded spot in Muzaffarnagar district, with bloodstains on it.

The family members have alleged that when they failed to find Vikram, hours after he went missing, they immediately gave a written complaint at the Sihani Gate police station. "Initially, police didn't take any action on our complaint and started investigating the matter after Vikram's car was recovered from Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday. If police would have reacted on time, they could have found Vikram," said the brother, adding that Vikram's mobile phone was found lying around 200 meters from his residential society.

"The builder has gone missing under suspicious conditions while efforts are being made to trace him. His car has been recovered from the Titavi area of Muzaffarnagar districts. Teams have been formed to work out the case and we are expecting a breakthrough soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of Ghaziabad police.