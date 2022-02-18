Budget: 'Will base economy roadmap on public proposals'

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to incorporate suggestions given by people for the participatory budget which included emphasis on economic progress and creating job opportunities. The Delhi government had sought suggestions from Delhiites for the Budget 2022-23, recognising them as partners and stakeholders in the progress of the city.



Over 1,000 youth and business-persons gave their suggestions with emphasis on ideas for advancement of the economy and creating new employment opportunities, a statement said.

Youth, business-persons, industrialists, and entrepreneurs among others suggested various ways in which the economy of the Capital can be boosted up and new jobs can be created.

The State's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in a statement said that the city's economy has slowed down due to demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the prolonged lockdown, businesses have come to a standstill.

The feedback was sought from the people to bring the economy back on track as Kejriwal believed businessmen and industrialists have a

better understanding of how to take business and industrial sector forward, he said.

The creation of a new special economic zone in Delhi, and subsidy and concessional space for industry and trade will create a large number of new employment opportunities, it was suggested by people.

The special economic zone should also be tied up with various professional government and private universities so that there is no shortage of skilled and talented workforce for the industry, they suggested.

Unskilled freshers are one of the major reasons for unemployment. Having skills is very important for any job and to tackle this problem, the government should give apprenticeships to freshers through its portals. With this, upskilling can be done, the people said.

The national Capital should be developed as an IT

hub by establishing information technology parks to attract companies in the field. It will boost economy and create employment opportunities, they added.