Budget Session from Mar 8-16; new taxes unlikely, say sources

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet met on Tuesday and cleared the way for the Assembly's Budget Session to start from March 8, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter, adding that the session is expected to end on March 16.



While sources have said that no new taxes are likely to be introduced, Millennium Post had earlier reported that health expenditure is expected to see a significant boost with Rs 25-30 crore set aside for the Covid-19 vaccination programme. In addition, education spending will also be a key focus.

The government had presented a Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than that in the previous fiscal year.

In addition to this, Delhi government officials said that a slew of proposals was passed by the Cabinet in its Tuesday meeting, including the merger of 10 Delhi government institutes into the BR Ambedkar University, the release of scholarship funds for SC/ST/OBC communities, funds under the Ladli scheme, and aid and equipment for children with special needs and augmented library infrastructure in the government schools.

Moreover, the Cabinet also cleared Rs 50 crore for the construction and development of the Delhi Archives buildings.

Delhi government approved Rs 100 crore for the Ladli Scheme which will benefit school-going girls.

For different scholarship schemes for the benefit of SC/ST/OBC students, the Cabinet released Rs. 75.98 crore which will impact pre-matric scholarship, post-matric scholarships and merit scholarships for SC/ST/OBC/Minority students from Class I to XII.

In addition, it also approved an amount of Rs 2 crore for the Talent Promotion Scheme for Children with Special Needs and Children with Disabilities.

And in a bid to improve and secure valued library books in the Delhi government Schools, the Cabinet directed the respective department to procure 4,178 Steel Almirahs, which will cost Rs 7.2 crore.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal and with his deputy Manish Sisodia, who spoke on the merger of skills institutes in the BR Ambedkar University, "Delhi Government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more

efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth."

The Government Institute of Technology, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (Wazirpur and Okhla Campus) and Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) and bring them under the ambit of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). Along with that Delhi University's College of Arts, functioning under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, and Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management (DIHRM) affiliated with GGSIP University functioning under Directorate of Higher Education will now be part of Dr BR Ambedkar University.