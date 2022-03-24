Budget: Govt prepares, Dy CM says 'generous chunk coming for jobs'

New Delhi: As the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly kicked off on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated that



a large chunk will be set aside for creating jobs for the youth in the FY 22-23 Budget — scheduled to be presented on March 26.

In preparation, the Delhi government has urged all its departments to submit their expenditure proposals to the finance department by March 25 and warned that all proposals received after the due date will be considered only in the next financial year.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister, told Millennium post that the government has allocated "a generous amount for creating jobs

for the youth", a promise that was made to the people during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020.

A junior official from the same department said that new schemes will be launched in the following months which will require funding from the government. "In order to provide jobs to the youth the Deputy CM has been working on initiatives that will be announced at a later date but for now he has directed the Finance Department to allocate a good sum for 'jobs'," the junior official said.

As seen in the previous budget where the AAP-led government focused heavily on Education and Health in its budget this year it will provide a heavy sum to these departments again.