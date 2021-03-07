Budget 2021: Delhi govt to allocate about Rs 16K-Rs 17K crore for Edu

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his government will be launching a Delhi Board of School Education. A senior official in the Delhi government said that in the upcoming Budget which is scheduled to be announced on March 8 the Education department will receive around Rs 16,000-Rs 17,000 crore keeping the new Board and several other new schemes in mind.



The official added that just like every year 25 per cent of the entire Budget is being kept aside for the Education department.

To start with, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session, the CM said and added that the school's CBSE affiliation will be scrapped and they will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. The establishment of

the new Delhi Board of School Education does not belong to any particular government, the CM said.

Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents. "We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," he said.

The Board will have a governing body which will be chaired by the Education minister. It will also have an executive body for its day-to-day function which will be headed by a CEO. Both the bodies will have experts from the industry, education sector, principals of government and private schools and bureaucrats, Kejriwal said.

"The Delhi Government will invite private schools also to come on board and hold awareness campaigns about it among its existing government run and affiliated schools so that parents, HoDs, teachers, and students are aware of the New Board and what it entails," a senior official from the Education Department said.

The new Board will be similar to the International Baccalaureate (IB) board that is followed across countries and will change the way assessment of students are conducted in the current scenario. "At present schools focus on recall, understanding, application, skills, synthesising of what has been learned, in that order," the official said.

However, the new Board will focus on assessment of mindset and attitudes of children as well. "For example, the board will assess students on how they perceive failure and how will they overcome it, how will they work with people who are not like them?, What is their tolerance for people who do not agree with them?," the official explained. The new board will be implemented on a pilot basis in the 2021-22 academic session and scaled up in the following year.

There are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in the national Capital of which all government schools and most private schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).