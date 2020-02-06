BSP candidate attacked in Delhi
NEW DELHI: BSP candidate from Delhi's Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma has alleged that he was attacked by a group of people when he was returning from a meeting ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the national Capital. The alleged attack happened in the intervening night between 5 and 6 February at around 1 am while he was returning from a meeting in Badarpur. He was then taken to the hospital.
According to BSP leader, "8-10 men in a vehicle, attacked his vehicle last night while he was returning from a meeting". He said, "I was injured due to shards of glass. I suspect my opponents are behind the attack."
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma is seeking re-election as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in these Assembly elections.
The car's windshield was badly damaged and the bonnet — bedecked with flowers and election posters — was strewn with glass debris.
Narayan Dutt Sharma suspects his election opponents are behind the attack.
Sharma quit the AAP, one of the two main contenders in the February 8 election (the other being the BJP), after he was denied a ticket. The AAP's candidate in Badarpur is Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congressman and representative from the constituency, located in southern Delhi.
