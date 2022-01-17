BSF officer held for fraud while at NSG

gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Saturday busted a racket and arrested a serving Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF) for duping several businessmen by contract for road construction and solar energy projects at National Security Guards complex in Manesar. The police said on Thursday, a total of 13.81 crores and 6 high-end vehicles were recovered from his possession.

The culprits have been identified as BSF Deputy Commandant Praveen Yadav, his wife Mamta Yadav, sister Rituraj Yadav who was a manager at a private bank, and Dinesh. According to the police, ?the complainant Monesh Israni and three others filed separate written complaints to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Manesar, Gurugram on January 8. Israni told the police that Praveen Yadav, posing as the Deputy Commandant, Dinesh Mohan Sorkhi and Kamal Singh in connivance with their other associates had cheated them of Rs 125 crore in the name of getting the construction tender of Perifill Road, STP and housing flats in the NSG campus

Manesar.