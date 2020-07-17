BSF jawan arrested for killing Delhi Police constable

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a serving Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in the murder of one of their own, officials here said, adding that Naresh (27), the accused, was in a relationship with a 23-year-old woman constable in the Delhi Police and had killed her after an argument escalated.



Police have identified the accused as a native of Alwar in Rajasthan and said they nabbed him from Dwarka. They added that he is currently serving in the BSF and is married.

During interrogation, Naresh allegedly told police that he was in a relationship with the woman constable but suspected that she was cheating on him with another man for the last few days. "On this issue, a scuffle occurred between them and he lost his temper and strangled her to death by choking her neck," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that on Wednesday at about 12.22 pm they received a call regarding an unconscious girl in the Manglapuri area of Palam. "The police team found that the girl was found lying on the bed with a protruded tongue. On primary observation, strangulation marks were also found on the neck of the deceased girl," he said, adding that further inquiry had led them to the fact that the woman was from Rewari in Haryana and one of their own.

DCP Arya further said that the scene of the crime was inspected and photographed. During the inspection of the scene of the crime, the mobile phone of the girl was also found missing from the room.

"During the local inquiry, it came to light that the deceased was staying with a man from the past few days but there was no clue about the accused as he had left. As per the primary inquiry, the needle of suspicion pointed towards the man she was living with," he added.

According to the official, all available CCTV footage was thoroughly scanned and the accused was identified as Naresh. Police said they managed to arrest the BSF jawan in Dwarka while he was on his way to meet his lawyer.