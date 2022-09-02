BSES ties up with Bridgely for a greener a digitalised future

New Delhi: BSES has signed a MoU with Bidgely, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, for accelerating its transition towards a greener and digitalised future. The programme will initially be implemented in the identified BRPL areas of South and West Delhi and then may also be rolled out in East and Central Delhi depending on the results.



Under the MoU, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Bidgely will collaborate in the development and implementation of scalable AI-based solutions to enhance operational efficiencies in several areas. The partnership will help BSES to develop AI-based solutions for enhancing consumer engagement, reduction in AT & C losses, further optimization of power purchase costs and better planning of the distribution network. It will also help to develop tools for promotion of energy efficient appliances based on the energy consumption patterns of the consumers and disaggregation of consumer load at the appliance level.