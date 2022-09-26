BSES facilitates installation of over 1,000 EV charging points in Delhi

New Delhi: From launching Delhi's first EV charging point in South Delhi and the second in East Delhi in February, BSES has currently facilitated the installation of over 1,000 EV charging points (1,083 to be precise) at around 450 locations across South, West, East, and Central Delhi.



A BSES official stated that the company is playing an important role in the promotion of the EV charging sector and driving the EV revolution in the national Capital.

An analysis by BSES shows that of the total charging points installed, 45 per cent are private charging points, 34 per cent are public and 21 per cent are charging points for captive use. BSES discoms plan to energize around 600 EV charging points in the next couple of months. Of these, nearly 58 per cent will be public and 40 per cent will be private. The rest will be captive charging points for the growing fleet of EVs, deployed for the in-house use of BSES.

Currently, for the promotion of the private charging program, the government is providing a one-time subsidy of Rs 6,000 for the first 30,000 charging points.

According to an official, "Earlier, on behalf of the three discoms, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) had floated a tender for empanelment of vendors. Under the policy, 12 vendors have been empanelled. Subsequently, a single-window portal, 'Switch Delhi' is created for the consumers through which they can apply for the installation of slow and fast EV chargers."

"BRPL and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) consumers thus, can get a private EV charging point installed via 'Switch Delhi' through discom empanelled vendors at their homes, group housing societies, multi-story apartment complexes, RWAs offices, commercial shops, etc."

The EV chargers can be purchased by the consumers from the empanelled vendors as per two business models- the "CAPEX model" and the "Subscription model".

Under the CAPEX model, the consumer makes the complete payment upfront to the empanelled vendor including the cost of the EV charger (net of subsidy and inclusive of the GST), charger installation cost, and the annual maintenance cost for 3 years. Any additional requirement for wiring will be paid for by the consumer.

Under the subscription model, the total cost to the vendor would have to be paid by the consumer as equal monthly installments (Subscription fee) over 3 years (36 months). After completion of 3 years, the ownership of the EV charger will be transferred to the consumer.

"Consumer has the flexibility to avail separate EV connection and get benefitted by subsidized EV tariff at 4.5 R/Unit.", a BSES official said while explaining the benefits for the consumers.

BSES is also targeting to convert its entire fleet of vehicles to EVs by 2030.

Recently, BSES has deployed an additional 10 EVs, taking the total count of EVs deployed for captive use to over 80 EVs in its area. These include electric cars, 3-wheelers, e-rickshaws, 2-wheelers and even a pick-up truck (e-loader). Over the next two years, the fleet of EVs in BSES is expected to increase to around 150.

According to the statement of a BSES official, "The fleet of EVs at BSES is being deployed, primarily for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) use. They are being used for transporting officials and materials in the field. The fleet of 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and e-rickshaws is being deployed in congested areas, where because of narrow lanes, maneuverability is a big challenge. They are being pressed into service for attending to local faults. Their deployment has helped to reduce the time to attend complaints in such areas."

The e-vehicles have lithium-ion batteries and they are charged at the charging stations which are being installed at various grids, distribution substations and office locations. BSES is also in talks with several partners in this regard.