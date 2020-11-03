BSES discoms launch projects to promote rooftop solar plants

New Delhi: The BSES discoms have launched projects to promote the adoption of rooftop solar plants in Safdarjung and Karkardooma here under the Solar City Programme, said a company spokesperson.



Community-based demand aggregation projects 'Solarise Safdarjung' and 'Solarise Karkardooma' were launched virtually in the presence of RWAs from the two areas on Monday, he said. There are over 2,800 rooftop solar installations in BSES areas with an installed load of above 90 MWp.

The two projects follow a statement of intent signed by the US Department of State and India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the US-India Clean Energy Finance Task Force on November 15, 2018, he said.

"This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with SmartPower, a US-based non-profit organisation focused on local community campaigns to increase consumer adoption of clean energy, WeeGreen and Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), a leading not-for-profit policy research organisation," the BSES spokesperson said.