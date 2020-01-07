Brutality will burnout one day: Parents assure wards

New Delhi: "My father said to me in Assamese, that a flame is the brightest just before it burns itself out. He wanted to assure me that the brutality was going to end one day," a PhD student describes her father wordings on January 5, the day when masked goons strike terror in JNU. For students, their parents were the motivators for them during such a horrific situation.



She further said, "For good those words assured me that even a common person sitting away from the centre of Delhi understood exactly what happened. The notes of anxiety in their consequent calls ensued but the rage didn't die down either."

In JNU, many students are from various states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Bengal, Rajasthan. On the day of violence, they received frantic calls from their home - parents and sister, asking about their whereabouts and safety.

Ashutosh, another PhD student, told Millennium Post that his father told him to not be afraid of speaking the truth but he also advised him not to indulge in any kind of violence. "His every word is a source of motivation. Like any concerned father, he also asks about my safety," he said.

Meanwhile, Pawan, a bachelor student, told his parents that he will not leave campus and return home during this moment when other students need solidarity. After the violence, few students also left the campus but many of them are staying in JNU to make sure that no violence took place.

"Maa to Maa hoti hain. She was crying and worry about my safety but I told her that I am safe," said Shahbaz, a PhD student, adding that he witnessed such violence for the first time in three years.

His family lives over 1,000 kilometres away from Delhi.

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was also injured on Sunday night. "I was hit by multiple rods. Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will never be eroded.

JNU will uphold its democratic culture," she told reporters on Tuesday.