Brother held after man found dead in fridge

New Delhi: A day after the body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, police have arrested his brother and one more person in connection with the murder, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Aabid Hussain (55), a resident of Chauhan Bangar, and Jahid (25), a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, they said.

Hussain is the brother of Zakir, whose body was found stuffed in the refrigerator on Friday. Zakir was living alone in the house, while his wife and kids are living separately at a distance, according to police. The accused said they had come with an intention of theft as they had information that Zakir was in possession of cash and jewellery, a cop said.