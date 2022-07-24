Brother held after man found dead in fridge
New Delhi: A day after the body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, police have arrested his brother and one more person in connection with the murder, officials said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Aabid Hussain (55), a resident of Chauhan Bangar, and Jahid (25), a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, they said.
Hussain is the brother of Zakir, whose body was found stuffed in the refrigerator on Friday. Zakir was living alone in the house, while his wife and kids are living separately at a distance, according to police. The accused said they had come with an intention of theft as they had information that Zakir was in possession of cash and jewellery, a cop said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Catapulting aspiring comedians to stardom23 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Rolling stones23 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
Awaiting a big buzz in Birmingham!23 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
'Media trials, campaigns against judges on the rise'23 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Uttam Kumar: Crowning jewel of Bengali cinema23 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT