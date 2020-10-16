Brinda Karat to CP: Riots death toll higher; please correct it

new delhi: CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has now written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleging an inaccuracy in the death toll from the north-east Delhi riots this February, which according to the police killed at least 53 people.



Karat brought to the attention of SN Shrivastava that a person named Sikander was also killed in the riots but multiple and repeated attempts by his family to check the records showed he was not included in the list of those killed in the riots.

She said that his brother, Ishfaq had lost his shop to rioting in February and when he identified his brother's body more than two weeks after it was discovered, the police allegedly said they would "manage" the list and get him the required compensation. Karat then asked the top cop to rectify the death toll from the riots, claiming Sikander's death would take the number to 54.

Karat goes on to state that Sikander's brother, Ishfaque, has made numerous visits to the Khajuri Khas police station to ask for a copy of the FIR. She alleged that he was told that no FIR had been filed. She also asked for an FIR copy to be given to

the family.