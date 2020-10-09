Brinda Karat in HC: Cognizable offence made out against BJP's Thakur, Verma

new delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat claimed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday that a cognizable offence is made out against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Pravesh Verma and an FIR should be lodged against them for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh here.

Karat has challenged a trial court's August 26 order dismissing her plea seeking lodging of FIR against the two leaders on the grounds that the requisite sanction from the competent authority, the central government, was not obtained.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, after hearing the submissions, asked the counsel for Karat and Delhi Police to file relevant judgments in support of their contentions. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 2.

Advocate Richa Kapoor, appearing for the police, questioned the maintainability of the petition.

Advocate Siddarth Aggarwal, representing Karat, said the complaint was kept pending before the trial court for nine months and thereafter, the magistrate rejected the plea and did not even go into the merits of

the case.