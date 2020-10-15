Breather for residents: Travel proof to resolve water bill woes

New Delhi: Residents of the city who have been away and have continued to receive water bills can now resolve the matter by simply producing proof of their travel, a senior official in the Water Department of the Delhi government told Millennium Post.



The Vice-Chairperson of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Raghav Chadha directed officials to resolve matters concerning erroneous reading of water meter complaints in the Capital. The direction came after the number of complainants increased.

"Several complaints were received where people were away for months and yet

were charged for water that they did not consume," the official said.

"We asked the complainants to produce evidence of their travel, or power bills which will show the consumption of units and we took prima facie action in such cases," the official added.

According to the state government policy, which is functional even now, an average bill is sent to people irrespective of them being occupants of the house or not during the month. If the house is found locked at the time of water meter reading then an average bill for 25 kilo litre is generated which has resulted in more number of erroneous water bills. "Such cases will be resolved within 15 days and people will not have to pay for water if they have not consumed it," he added.

On the flip side, there are fraudulent members in the society who do not

install a water meter intentionally as their consumption is above average and they will end up paying more.

"Hence they continue to consume fresh water, feeding off of another water meter," the official added.

Chadha has directed officials to send DJB employees to take pictures of the water meter readings and document it so that frauds can be caught and genuine bills will be generated in the future.