Braving chilly nights, protesters become family at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: It freezing cold in Delhi. The nights turns colder than the days. Its 2 am and seems that the voices of protesters have gone to rest to regain some energy for the day.



As silence creeps on the streets and the cold winds blow hard, some women adjust their razai and pillows on an otherwise busy road. Its Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi and the place is still vibrant.

Several women accompanied by their children are sleeping on the road. A section is covered by a shamiana on the top. The women are seen talking chatting with each other. They are there to protest against the NRC and Citizenship Act ( CAA ).

The crowd swells in the afternoon and the evening and shrinks as the night creeps in. However, there are a few who haven't gone home since the start of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, the road linking Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar.

"We all were strangers when we joined this protest here, now after a week we have become a family. We are eating together, protesting and even sleeping together on the roads," says Tarannum adjusting her razai as she settles on the mattress.

At first glance, you might feel that these women would be caught unaware of the actual facts of NRC and CAA. However, these women are quick to surprise you with the latest speech excerpts of the PM's speech at Ramlila ground. They show their resentment against the CAA and are vocal about it.

"Even if we remove religion from it, its anti-poor. How can you expect poor people to have all the documents to prove one's credentials? This we feel is discriminatory. We would protest until its taken back," said Rizwana Bano.

A man stands with his hands inside his jacket waiting for his wife who sits on the dharna at Shaheen Bagh. Some children are also are seen falling asleep on the mattress while some play amongst themselves. Sleep seems miles away.

A tenth class student Fareeha also sits at the dharna without missing a day.

"We are also sitting against the Delhi police atrocities inside the Jamia Millia Campus on December 15. The students never deserved to be treated like the way they were treated by the police administration. We condemn the police action," Fareeha said. The road linking Noida with Delhi via Kalindi Kunj has been blocked for a week now and people have been taking alternate routes to travel to Delhi or Noida.